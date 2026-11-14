Elyria has some solid options right now if you like working with kids, from early childhood centers to elementary classrooms. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: Mommy Monti Cares 2

Mommy Monti Cares 2 Location: Elyria, OH

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Shifts: Day, night, and overnight options (Mon–Fri)

Support the Lead Teacher with supervision, lesson prep, and keeping the classroom clean and organized. Good fit if you have childcare experience, a high school diploma, and want paid time off plus professional development in a childcare setting.

Employer: Mommy Monti Cares 2

Mommy Monti Cares 2 Location: Elyria, OH

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Shifts: Day and night shifts (Mon–Fri)

Take the lead on lesson plans, classroom structure, and child assessments in a Step Up to Quality program. You’ll need a high school diploma, a CDA (Child Development Associate), 2+ years childcare experience, and will receive paid time off, employee discount, and professional development support.

Employer: Constellation Schools (operated by ACCEL Schools)

(operated by ACCEL Schools) Location: Elyria, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38,500 – $48,000 per year

Teach 1st grade in a charter school focused on strong academics and social-emotional learning. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and an active Ohio teaching license, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement contributions, paid time off, and room to grow within a larger school network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the school or center has other openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.