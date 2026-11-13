City of Elyria reminds residents that the REVS22k Race to End Veterans Suicide will be held on 2026-11-14 with morning road closures in downtown Elyria, and same-day registration still open for runners and walkers. Holiday events include Finwood Estate open December 1–22 from 6–9 p.m. daily with Santa present each evening, the Festival of Lights on Saturday, December 5 from 4–6 p.m. in Ely Square, and public skating at North Park Ice Arena, which is now open for the season. Leaf collection is ongoing citywide over the next few weeks; residents should place leaves as close to the curb as possible without putting them in the street so city crews can collect them.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Elyria, Ohio