undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Elyria
Elyria Marks World Kindness Day and Dec. 2 Event
8 days ago
Elyria is celebrating World Kindness Day on 2026-11-13, encouraging residents to lend a hand, share a smile, or thank someone who brightens their day. The city also asks residents to mark their calendars for Kindness Wednesday on 2026-12-02, a day to do an act of kindness for another Elyrian.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Elyria, Ohio
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.