📅 Craft and chat night at Ely Library

Bring your latest project and hang out with other makers at Chatty Crafters at the Ely Public Library.

Date: November 17, 2026

Time: 5 – 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: All ages welcome

Category: Hobby / crafting

Location: Ely (at the public library)

(at the public library) Info: Call 319-848-7616 or visit the event website

Just bring whatever you’re working on—knitting, drawing, scrapbooking, or any other craft—and enjoy some relaxed, social crafting time with neighbors.