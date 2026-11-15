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Ely
📅 Free Chatty Crafters meetup at Ely Public Library
4 days ago
📅 Craft and chat night at Ely Library
Bring your latest project and hang out with other makers at Chatty Crafters at the Ely Public Library.
- Date: November 17, 2026
- Time: 5 – 7 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Ages: All ages welcome
- Category: Hobby / crafting
- Location: Ely (at the public library)
- Info: Call 319-848-7616 or visit the event website
Just bring whatever you’re working on—knitting, drawing, scrapbooking, or any other craft—and enjoy some relaxed, social crafting time with neighbors.
More Info: Chatty Crafters | Hoopla
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