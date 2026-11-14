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🏭 Elwood, KS Manufacturing: Several Open Roles at Elanco
Elwood’s biomanufacturing scene is growing fast, and Elanco is leading the way. If you like hands-on work, clean rooms, and steady schedules, these openings are worth a look.
Quality Assurance Associate – Manufacturing Floor (Night Shift)
- Employer: Elanco
- Location: Elwood, KS (manufacturing site, onsite)
- Type: Full-time, night shift (12:00am – 8:30am, Mon–Fri, rotating weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the quality go-to on the manufacturing floor, reviewing batch records, handling deviations/CAPA, and supporting investigations in a GMP, regulated environment. Good fit if you have QA experience (USDA/FDA/ISO) and like detail-heavy work with real impact on daily operations.
Manufacturing Associate Intern – Elwood, Kansas (Summer 2027)
- Employer: Elanco
- Location: Elwood Manufacturing Plant, Elwood, KS
- Type: Full-time summer internship (May 17 – Aug 6, 2027)
- Salary: $20–$40/hour (depends on major and year in school)
Project-based internship on the TSMS team where you’ll learn GMP manufacturing, quality control, and process improvement in animal health. Great for engineering students (Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Process) who want hands-on plant experience plus housing support and pro development.
Bio Manufacturing Operator – Day/Night
- Employer: Elanco
- Location: Elwood, KS (onsite biologics facility)
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (day or night, every other weekend)
- Salary: Not listed; $2,500 sign-on bonus + shift differentials (extra pay for nights/weekends)
Front-line role running upstream (cell culture) or downstream (purification/filtration) steps for monoclonal antibody production. Good match if you have a HS diploma or higher, like hands-on equipment work, and are comfortable in cleanroom, GMP settings with clear SOPs.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through and read the full posting anyway—Elanco notes they’re open to people who don’t check every single box.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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