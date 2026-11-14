Elwood’s biomanufacturing scene is growing fast, and Elanco is leading the way. If you like hands-on work, clean rooms, and steady schedules, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Elanco

Elanco Location: Elwood, KS (manufacturing site, onsite)

(manufacturing site, onsite) Type: Full-time, night shift (12:00am – 8:30am, Mon–Fri, rotating weekends)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the quality go-to on the manufacturing floor, reviewing batch records, handling deviations/CAPA, and supporting investigations in a GMP, regulated environment. Good fit if you have QA experience (USDA/FDA/ISO) and like detail-heavy work with real impact on daily operations.

Employer: Elanco

Elanco Location: Elwood Manufacturing Plant, Elwood, KS

Type: Full-time summer internship (May 17 – Aug 6, 2027)

Salary: $20–$40/hour (depends on major and year in school)

Project-based internship on the TSMS team where you’ll learn GMP manufacturing, quality control, and process improvement in animal health. Great for engineering students (Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Process) who want hands-on plant experience plus housing support and pro development.

Employer: Elanco

Elanco Location: Elwood, KS (onsite biologics facility)

(onsite biologics facility) Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (day or night, every other weekend)

Salary: Not listed; $2,500 sign-on bonus + shift differentials (extra pay for nights/weekends)

Front-line role running upstream (cell culture) or downstream (purification/filtration) steps for monoclonal antibody production. Good match if you have a HS diploma or higher, like hands-on equipment work, and are comfortable in cleanroom, GMP settings with clear SOPs.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through and read the full posting anyway—Elanco notes they’re open to people who don’t check every single box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.