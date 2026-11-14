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🐱 Playful Black & White Kittens Ready for Adoption in Elwood
Elwood has some very sweet young cats hoping for a cozy home. All three are at the same local shelter, already using the litter box and friendly with other cats.
Sammy
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 5 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color/Markings: Black and white tabby with a cute white dot between her shoulders
- Size: About 4.9 lbs, petite
- Personality (from bio): Adventurous, affectionate, playful, smart
- Good with: Other cats
- Litter box trained: Yes
- Spayed/Neutered: Not yet spayed (still waiting)
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Elwood Animal Shelter / Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society
- Phone: (765) 557-8088
Sammy is a tiny explorer who’s ready to be a loyal friend for life, especially in a home with another friendly cat.
👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carol
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 5 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color/Markings: Black-and-white tuxedo
- Size: About 4.9 lbs, petite
- Personality (from bio): Adventurous, affectionate, cuddly, friendly, gentle, loyal, playful, smart
- Good with: Other cats
- Litter box trained: Yes
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Elwood Animal Shelter / Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society
- Phone: (765) 557-8088
Carol sounds like a very well-rounded little companion, with a mix of playfulness and gentle cuddle time.
👉 Meet Carol and apply to adopt on adoptapet
(Shelter application link also listed in bio: https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/ELW-A-146)
Abby
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 5 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color/Markings: Black and white tabby
- Size: About 5.5 lbs
- Personality (from bio): Adventurous, affectionate, playful, gentle
- Good with: Other cats
- Litter box trained: Yes
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Elwood Animal Shelter / Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society
- Phone: (765) 557-8088
Abby is a friendly, easygoing kitten who should fit in smoothly with your home and any resident cats.
👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
(Shelter application link also listed in bio: https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/ELW-A-149)
If you’re near Elwood, IN and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Elwood Animal Shelter / Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society at (765) 557-8088 to ask about Sammy, Carol, or Abby, or visit their online listings to start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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