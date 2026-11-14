Elwood has some very sweet young cats hoping for a cozy home. All three are at the same local shelter, already using the litter box and friendly with other cats.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 5 months (baby)

About 5 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color/Markings: Black and white tabby with a cute white dot between her shoulders

Black and white tabby with a Size: About 4.9 lbs , petite

About , petite Personality (from bio): Adventurous, affectionate, playful, smart

Adventurous, affectionate, playful, smart Good with: Other cats

Litter box trained: Yes

Spayed/Neutered: Not yet spayed (still waiting)

Not yet spayed (still waiting) Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Elwood Animal Shelter / Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society

Phone: (765) 557-8088

Sammy is a tiny explorer who’s ready to be a loyal friend for life, especially in a home with another friendly cat.

👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 5 months (baby)

About 5 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color/Markings: Black-and-white tuxedo

Black-and-white Size: About 4.9 lbs , petite

About , petite Personality (from bio): Adventurous, affectionate, cuddly, friendly, gentle, loyal, playful, smart

Adventurous, affectionate, cuddly, friendly, gentle, loyal, playful, smart Good with: Other cats

Litter box trained: Yes

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Elwood Animal Shelter / Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society

Phone: (765) 557-8088

Carol sounds like a very well-rounded little companion, with a mix of playfulness and gentle cuddle time.

👉 Meet Carol and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(Shelter application link also listed in bio: https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/ELW-A-146)

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 5 months (baby)

About 5 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color/Markings: Black and white tabby

Black and white tabby Size: About 5.5 lbs

About Personality (from bio): Adventurous, affectionate, playful, gentle

Adventurous, affectionate, playful, gentle Good with: Other cats

Litter box trained: Yes

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Elwood Animal Shelter / Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society

Phone: (765) 557-8088

Abby is a friendly, easygoing kitten who should fit in smoothly with your home and any resident cats.

👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(Shelter application link also listed in bio: https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/ELW-A-149)

If you’re near Elwood, IN and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Elwood Animal Shelter / Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society at (765) 557-8088 to ask about Sammy, Carol, or Abby, or visit their online listings to start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.