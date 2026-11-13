St. John Lutheran Church (south of Elwood at Hwy 13 & 37)

• Community Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27

• Carry-out: 9–11 a.m.

• Delivery: starts 10 a.m. – call 765-552-6125 before 10 a.m. with your name, address, and number of meals.

• Free turkey dinner with sides and pie.