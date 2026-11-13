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💰 Free Thanksgiving meals & Christmas help in Madison County
💰 Free holiday meals, coats, and Christmas help in Madison County
Here are local resources for families in Elwood and Madison County:
Free Thanksgiving Meals
St. John Lutheran Church (south of Elwood at Hwy 13 & 37)
• Community Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27
• Carry-out: 9–11 a.m.
• Delivery: starts 10 a.m. – call 765-552-6125 before 10 a.m. with your name, address, and number of meals.
• Free turkey dinner with sides and pie.
Harmony House Mission – Connect Campus, 1817 S. A St.
• Thanksgiving meal 12–4 p.m.
Christmas Assistance – Morrisett Center
208 S. Anderson St., Elwood – 765-552-5570
Sign-ups Nov. 3–24:
- Mondays 6–7:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays & Thursdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
For newborn–11 yrs (ages 12–18 get a stocking). Families also receive a food basket.
Bring: proof of income, valid ID, Social Security cards for each child, proof of residency.
Coats for Kids – Morrisett Center
Walk-in Mondays starting Oct. 28, 6–7:30 p.m.
Salvation Army Holiday Assistance
1615 Meridian St., Anderson – 765-644-2538
Food for Christmas dinner + gifts for kids 0–18 (in high school).
Sign-up dates:
- Nov. 7: 4–7 p.m.
- Nov. 14: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Nov. 21: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Nov. 22: 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
- Dec. 5: 4–7 p.m.
- Dec. 6: 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Bring IDs for all household members, proof of Madison County address, and SNAP/Medicaid card or paystubs.
Other help:
- Operation Love Ministries: 765-644-2121
- GSN Good Samaritan Network: if you work in Hamilton County
- Outfitters clothing help: https://outfittersclothes.org/
More Info: Madison County Resource Information - ELWOOD COMMU...
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