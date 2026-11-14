💰 Will County foreclosure sale for Elwood home

A residential property at 895 Laurel Dr, Elwood, IL 60421 (LOT 242 in Meadowbrook 4th Addition) is listed in a foreclosure case (24 FC 0883-0) handled by the Will County Sheriff’s Office – Foreclosure Section.

Key details:

Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Defendant: Dean A. Kutz Jr; et al.

Property type: Residential

Case-related dates shown: 08-26-2026 and 11-27-2026

and Judgment/amount listed: $253,235.58

Sheriff’s fee listed: $10.00

Attorney handling the foreclosure: Codilis & Associates, P.C., 15W030 N. Frontage Road, Suite 100, phone 630-794-5300.

For questions about this foreclosure or other upcoming sales, contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office – Foreclosure Section, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432, phone 815-727-8601, email foreclosures@willcosheriff.org.