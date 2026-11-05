🚚 Elwood, IL Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Elwood’s warehouses and distribution centers are busy right now, and they’re hiring across different experience levels. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these local supply chain roles are worth a look.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Elwood, IL (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Salary: $61,800 – $77,300 per year

Lead a team of drivers and keep freight moving on time. This role is great if you enjoy problem-solving, coaching people, and working a steady weekday second-shift schedule with solid benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Walmart (Supply Chain Import #7078)

Walmart (Supply Chain Import #7078) Location: 26453 S Walton Dr, Elwood, IL 60421

Type: Full-time, Weekend – 4th shift

Pay: $25.05 – $28.55 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Move trailers and equipment on-site at Walmart’s distribution facility. Good fit if you want hourly pay with strong benefits, bonuses, and chances to grow into other power equipment roles.

Employer: CJ Logistics America

CJ Logistics America Location: Elwood, IL (On-site warehouse)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.49 – $18.99 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role picking orders, loading/unloading, and helping keep inventory accurate. Great if you like staying active, want a daytime weekday schedule, and are looking for a path into logistics with benefits and advancement potential.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have other openings at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.