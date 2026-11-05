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🚔 Elwood, IL Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Supervisor Roles
Elwood is busy with rail and logistics, so solid security teams are in demand. Here are a few local roles where your calm under pressure really matters.
Security Supervisor – Railyard (Surveillance)
- Employer: GardaWorld Security Services
- Location: Elwood, IL (railyard site)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 1st shift (6 a.m.–2 p.m.)
- Pay: $23.06/hour
Lead security at a busy railyard, watching multiple screens, writing reports, and responding fast to issues. Uniform is provided, and you get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, disability, and life insurance, plus clear paths to move up inside GardaWorld.
Security Shift Supervisor – Unarmed
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Elwood, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00/hour
Supervise officers on your shift, coach the team, and act as the link between site leadership and security staff. Must be 21+, have a valid driver’s license, and be ready for report writing and handling both routine and crisis situations; benefits include medical, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation after one year.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through and see what else these companies are hiring for nearby—you might find an even better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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