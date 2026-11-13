On this episode of "Tommy Talk," Tommy opens up about how navigating anxiety inspired him to develop a gratitude practice that completely transformed his perspective on life. He shares the simple daily habits and mindset shifts that have helped him feel more grounded, present, and appreciative, along with how practicing gratitude can positively impact your mental and emotional well-being. If you're looking for easy, meaningful ways to shift your outlook and find more joy in the life you're living, this episode is for you.

Executive Producers: iHeart Media and Elvis Duran Podcast Network

Producers: Andrew Pugliese, Stephanie Lane, Josh Kolodny

Follow us on socials!

Instagram: @neversaidthisbefore

YouTube: @NeverSaidThisBefore

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.