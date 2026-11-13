#397: Brody felt like he was living in a sitcom with a series of offbeat coincidences; Skeery talks about some of the greatest adlibbed scenes from films that were kept in the final cut and plays a hilarious and NSFW adlibbed scene on the podcast; The boys fight over the surplus of reusable bags; Brody shows off his new water bottle and Skeery becomes obsessed with its dual functionality; the boys got their credit cards stolen and they were used for pathetic purchases- Brody got into a fight with the bank after they reported him to the credit bureau; People wearing black plastic gloves piss Brody off.

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