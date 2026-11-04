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Crime
Celebrity Costume Backlash, Spirit Halloween Shooting, ChatGPT Medication Death, Child Predator Coup
3 days ago
On today’s MKD, we start the week off discussing disturbing Halloween incidents, celebrity costume backlash, a woman who beat her friend’s baby to death, a child predator couple’s arrest, a shocking new CTE study, and a woman who died after ChatGPT told her to change her medication dose.
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