What is horsegiirL Even Doing?

This week on What Are We Even Doing?, Kyle is joined by DJ, producer, singer, and nature lover, horsegiirL, for a conversation about rave culture and reconnecting with the earth. Stella looks back on her early childhood memories, growing up watching East Germany's Sandman, picking up the euphonium and trombone, and finding her way behind the decks in Berlin. They explore the healing power of club experiences, how crowd dynamics differ between Europe and North America, and her evolution into a hybrid pop performer. Finally, Kyle puts their nature knowledge to the test in a very normal and dignified game of What’s on My Forehead?

Tune in every Wednesday for new episodes of What Are We Even Doing?

Executive Producers: iHeart Media, Elvis Duran Podcast Network & Full Picture Productions

Executive Produced for Full Picture Productions by Desiree Gruber & Anne Walls Gordon

Produced by Ben Fingeret, Nora Faber & Maia Mizrahi

Editing by Mikey Harmon, Nicholas Giuricich & Cosmo Salovaara

Research by Kimberly Walls

Music by Yatta

Art by Danica Robinson

Additional GFX by Chris Olfers/The Southern Influence

Styling by Dot Bass

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