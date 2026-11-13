undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Donate toys & coats at Elverson EMS on Dec. 5
📅 Donate toys & coats for local kids – Dec 5 in Elverson
Elverson Honey Brook Area EMS and Caernarvon Township Police are hosting their 7th Annual Christmas Toy & Coat Drive to support Anchored Ministries’ Christmas Promise program for local families.
Bring new, unwrapped toys, stocking stuffers, and coats for children from infants through teenagers.
When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Where: Elverson Honey Brook Area EMS Station
Address: 4458 Main Street, Elverson, PA 19520
Donations will help parents choose gifts and warm coats for their kids, making Christmas brighter for families going through a tough time.
If you can’t give much, even a small toy or a cozy coat helps. You can also support the effort by sharing this info so more neighbors hear about it.
More Info: ðŸŽ„ Help Us Share the Joy of Christmas! ðŸŽ - El...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.