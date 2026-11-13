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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Elverson, PA
Elverson has a nice mix of retail and customer support roles right now, from big-box stores to a local equipment company. Good options here if you like helping people and keeping things organized.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Elverson, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and keep the store stocked and running smoothly. Good fit if you like cars, staying active on your feet, and want room to grow into senior roles.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Elverson, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales on the floor, support the Store Manager, and coach the team while keeping an eye on goals, inventory, and customer service. Great if you have leadership skills and want management experience in retail.
Part Sales Manager – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Elverson, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar to the full-time Parts Sales Manager but with a more flexible schedule. Nice option if you want leadership duties without a full 40-hour week.
Fashion Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3501
- Location: 100 Crossings Blvd, Elverson, PA 19520
- Type: Full-time
- Hourly Pay: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums
- Shifts: Opening, Morning
Work in the fashion area, helping customers with clothing and keeping the department neat and stocked. Comes with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Sales Support Associate
- Employer: Singer Equipment Company
- Location: Elverson, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support account managers and customers by entering orders, tracking shipments, handling questions, and helping with quotes and returns. Good for organized, detail-focused folks who like email/phone work and want solid benefits and growth.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.