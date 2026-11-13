Elverson has a nice mix of retail and customer support roles right now, from big-box stores to a local equipment company. Good options here if you like helping people and keeping things organized.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Elverson, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and keep the store stocked and running smoothly. Good fit if you like cars, staying active on your feet, and want room to grow into senior roles.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Elverson, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales on the floor, support the Store Manager, and coach the team while keeping an eye on goals, inventory, and customer service. Great if you have leadership skills and want management experience in retail.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Elverson, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the full-time Parts Sales Manager but with a more flexible schedule. Nice option if you want leadership duties without a full 40-hour week.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3501

Location: 100 Crossings Blvd, Elverson, PA 19520

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

+ possible premiums Shifts: Opening, Morning

Work in the fashion area, helping customers with clothing and keeping the department neat and stocked. Comes with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Singer Equipment Company

Location: Elverson, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support account managers and customers by entering orders, tracking shipments, handling questions, and helping with quotes and returns. Good for organized, detail-focused folks who like email/phone work and want solid benefits and growth.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.