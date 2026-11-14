Elroy’s manufacturing scene is busy, and Wabash is adding more hands on deck. If you like building real products and don’t mind some sparks and steel, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Elroy, WI

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Teach and coach welders on carbon steel, stainless, and aluminum while leading on safety and quality. This is a hands-on role where you run training, give weld tests, and help shape the skill level of the whole shop. Comes with vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Elroy, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line welding on stainless and aluminum final products and subassemblies using MIG and/or TIG. Good fit if you can read blueprints and pass a weld test—or want to learn, since Wabash offers in-house training, plus vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Elroy, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Second-shift role welding carbon steel, stainless, and aluminum with MIG/TIG, often in tight spaces or at 15–20 ft heights. You’ll take a qualification weld test and get several days of training, plus vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.