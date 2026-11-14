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🛒 Eloy, AZ Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Pay Up to $62K
Eloy’s travel stops are busy and hiring. If you like helping people on the road and don’t mind a fast pace, these local spots are worth a look.
Store Manager – Travel Center/Convenience Store
- Employer: TravelCenters of America
- Location: Eloy, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $57,000 – $62,000 per year + bonus opportunity
Lead the whole store operation at a major highway travel center—staffing, training, customer service, and profit. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition help, meal discounts, and relocation assistance.
Alternate listing: Same Store Manager role on Indeed
Cashier
- Employer: Pilot Flying J
- Location: Eloy, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.15 – $19.00 per hour
Front-line role helping travelers with quick, friendly checkout, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Perks include weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢/gal fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-time, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and development programs.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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