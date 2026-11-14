Eloy’s travel stops are busy and hiring. If you like helping people on the road and don’t mind a fast pace, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Location: Eloy, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,000 – $62,000 per year + bonus opportunity

Lead the whole store operation at a major highway travel center—staffing, training, customer service, and profit. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition help, meal discounts, and relocation assistance.

Alternate listing: Same Store Manager role on Indeed

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Eloy, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.15 – $19.00 per hour

Front-line role helping travelers with quick, friendly checkout, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Perks include weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢/gal fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-time, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and development programs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.