Eloy’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially around detention and correctional care. If you’re licensed and ready to work in a secure setting, there are several solid options here.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (physician role in ICE detention facility)

You’ll be the on-site medical authority for detainees, providing full-spectrum primary care, overseeing APPs and nursing staff, and managing referrals and medical housing rounds.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time / PRN

Work in a secure facility providing psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and telepsychiatry to detainees, including complex SMI/SMD cases and crisis care.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: $156,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead integrated mental health programming, perform psychological testing, and provide individual and group therapy for detainees with serious mental health and substance use disorders.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time / PRN

Similar scope to the full-time psychologist role, but with flexible hours—ideal if you want to keep a clinical foothold while balancing other work.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: $100,817.60/year

Type: Full-time (LCSW-level)

Provide assessments, therapy, and case management for detainees with serious mental illness, plus lead programming and reporting for SMI and segregation cases.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support BHPs with observations, groups, wellness checks, and crisis response in a mental health unit—good fit if you have an associate degree in behavioral science.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Family NP or PA role covering primary care, urgent/emergent issues, infectious disease, pregnancy, and gender-specific care for detainees under a collaborative agreement.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time / PRN

Provide intake exams, sick call, infirmary rounds, and emergency response in a detention setting—great if you want flexible shifts with broad RN practice.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on LPN/LVN role doing intakes, meds, wound care, EKGs, and lab work for detainees in a secure facility.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time / PRN

Same clinical scope as the full-time LPN/LVN role, but with more flexible scheduling for nurses who don’t want a standard full-time week.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Perform mostly chest X-rays plus other conventional imaging for detainees, maintain quality control, and support basic clinical tasks like vitals and CLIA-waived tests.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Keep the clinic running smoothly by managing electronic health records, scheduling, scanning, and data reports—good for detail-oriented folks with prior EMR experience.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Eloy, AZ (travel role)

Salary: $2,149/week (estimated package)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts

Correctional/med-surg travel RN contract with health, vision, dental, and life insurance starting day one; must live 50+ miles from the facility and have 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: NPH Technology

Location: Eloy, AZ

Salary: $25.14–$30.28/hour

Type: On-site (setting not specified)

Support clinicians with intake, vitals, phlebotomy, meds within scope, and EHR documentation; includes health, dental, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has schedule or shift details that make the difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.