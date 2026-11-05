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Order Cakes by Cindy Thanksgiving Desserts by Nov. 14

2 days ago
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Thanksgiving dessert orders from Cakes by Cindy are open now, with a deadline of November 14 for items like Brownstone Front cake, sweet potato pie, carrot cake, and pound cake. Place orders in person at 301 W. Haggard Avenue, by phone at 336-270-6060, or online at cakesetcbycindy.square.site.

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