Elmwood Park’s lab scene is busy right now—BioReference is hiring across several roles, from entry-level to licensed technologists.

Below are the standout openings, all in Elmwood Park, NJ and all full-time.

Employer: BioReference

BioReference Location: Elmwood Park, NJ

Elmwood Park, NJ Type: Full-time, temporary

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

This role handles routine and STAT testing with a focus on accuracy and speed. Good fit if you have a BS in Medical Technology/related life science and Florida state licensure, and want solid experience in a busy reference lab.

Employer: BioReference

BioReference Location: Elmwood Park, NJ

Elmwood Park, NJ Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Similar to the temporary role, but this one is regular full-time. You’ll run and review lab tests, handle QC and calibrations, and work fairly independently. Requires a BS in Medical Technology/related life science plus Florida state licensure.

Employer: BioReference

BioReference Location: Elmwood Park, NJ

Elmwood Park, NJ Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Great entry point if you’re newer to labs. You’ll prep specimens, help with reagents and supplies, handle biohazard disposal, and support technologists. Needs a high school diploma, with lab experience and Microsoft Office skills as a plus.

Employer: BioReference

BioReference Location: Elmwood Park, NJ

Elmwood Park, NJ Type: Full-time, overnight shift

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

You’ll receive, label, and enter data for specimens and keep them moving to the lab on time. Good for detail‑oriented night owls; requires a high school diploma or equivalent (or passing a typing test), with lab/processing/data entry experience a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and departments.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.