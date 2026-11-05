🏥 Elmwood Park NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Elmwood Park has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and lab roles right now. Good options here if you want steady hours and solid experience in healthcare.

Employer: River Drive Cooperage & Millwork (Ophthalmic Surgery Center)

River Drive Cooperage & Millwork (Ophthalmic Surgery Center) Location: Elmwood Park, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $45.00 – $48.00 per hour

Day-shift RN role in a busy but cheerful ambulatory eye surgery center, Monday–Friday only. You’ll take vitals, give eye drops, assist surgeons, chart in SIS/NextGen, and teach patients post-op care; BLS & ACLS required, with 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: BioReference Laboratories (OPKO Health)

Location: Elmwood Park, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Temporary

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level lab support job where you move and organize specimens, keep the lab clean and safe, and help techs so testing runs on time. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, basic computer skills, and want lab experience with a large national lab.

Employer: BioReference Laboratories (OPKO Health)

Location: Elmwood Park, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time, weekends

Pay: Not listed

Hematology role doing routine and STAT testing, QC, calibrations, and equipment maintenance with a lot of independence. You’ll need a BS in Medical Technology, Chemistry, Biology, or related life science, plus Florida state licensure and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

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