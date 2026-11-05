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📣 Elmsford Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Hybrid Roles
Elmsford is busy right now with outside sales and leasing roles, many with strong benefits and room to grow. If you like meeting people, closing deals, and being out in the field, these are worth a look.
Leasing Specialist
- Employer: Harbor Group Management Company
- Location: Elmsford, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep a multi-family community full and happy by touring apartments, handling applications, and running local marketing and social media. Harbor Group offers competitive pay, bonuses, strong medical benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, tuition help, and apartment discounts.
Business Development Manager
- Employer: Aston Carter (for a long-established client)
- Location: Elmsford, NY (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Salary: $80,000/year base + uncapped commission
- Application deadline: Nov 17, 2026
True hunter B2B sales role focused on finding and closing new business in a set territory, with lots of time in the field instead of at a desk. Ideal if you have 3+ years of B2B sales, love cold calling and building a book of business, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)) plus uncapped earning potential.
Field Account Representative
- Employer: Grainger
- Location: Elmsford, NY (Hybrid / Field)
- Type: Full-time, Outside Sales
- Salary: $59,500 – $89,300 base + incentive up to about $20,300
Manage about 85 existing B2B accounts worth roughly $2M in annual sales, visiting customer sites to grow relationships and revenue. Benefits start day one and include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 18 PTO days, 6 holidays, 6% 401(k) contribution with no match required, parental leave, tuition help, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open faster when you’re already in the process.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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