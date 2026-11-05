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Elmsford
🍽️ Multiple Elmsford Hotel Housekeeping Jobs, Up to $70K
2 days ago
Elmsford’s hotel scene is busy right now, and one major group is hiring across several levels. If you like keeping spaces spotless and enjoy a steady, guest-focused job, these are worth a look.
Room Attendant (Full-Time)
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Elmsford, NY
- Salary: $18.60/hour (tipped eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Clean and reset guest rooms and public areas to brand standards, restock supplies, and handle lost-and-found items. Good fit if you like active work, a set routine, and benefits like Daily Pay, health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and telemedicine.
Room Attendant (Full-Time – Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Elmsford, NY
- Salary: $18.60/hour (tipped eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Same core duties as the listing above: clean rooms, change linens, follow safety rules, and keep guest areas stocked. This posting also highlights Daily Pay, mental health support from day one, and discounts on tickets, gyms, and more.
Housekeeping Supervisor
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Elmsford, NY
- Salary: $21.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Lead the housekeeping team: inspect rooms, train staff on safety, help with cleaning when needed, and act as Manager on Duty at times. Great step up if you have 2+ years in a housekeeping leadership role and want steady hours plus benefits and Daily Pay.
Director of Housekeeping
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Elmsford, NY
- Salary: $70,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Oversee the whole housekeeping operation: schedule room assignments, inspect suites and public areas, hire and coach staff, and coordinate repairs with management. A strong fit if you have around 2–3 years of housekeeping management experience and want a salaried leadership role with a full benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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