🍽️ Multiple Elmsford Hotel Housekeeping Jobs, Up to $70K

Elmsford’s hotel scene is busy right now, and one major group is hiring across several levels. If you like keeping spaces spotless and enjoy a steady, guest-focused job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group Location: Elmsford, NY

Salary: $18.60/hour (tipped eligible)

(tipped eligible) Type: Full-time

Clean and reset guest rooms and public areas to brand standards, restock supplies, and handle lost-and-found items. Good fit if you like active work, a set routine, and benefits like Daily Pay, health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and telemedicine.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group Location: Elmsford, NY

Salary: $18.60/hour (tipped eligible)

(tipped eligible) Type: Full-time

Same core duties as the listing above: clean rooms, change linens, follow safety rules, and keep guest areas stocked. This posting also highlights Daily Pay, mental health support from day one, and discounts on tickets, gyms, and more.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group Location: Elmsford, NY

Salary: $21.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead the housekeeping team: inspect rooms, train staff on safety, help with cleaning when needed, and act as Manager on Duty at times. Great step up if you have 2+ years in a housekeeping leadership role and want steady hours plus benefits and Daily Pay.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group Location: Elmsford, NY

Salary: $70,000/year

Type: Full-time

Oversee the whole housekeeping operation: schedule room assignments, inspect suites and public areas, hire and coach staff, and coordinate repairs with management. A strong fit if you have around 2–3 years of housekeeping management experience and want a salaried leadership role with a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.