📅 Elmont schools honor veterans and multilingual scholars

On Nov. 10, the Elmont Union Free School District held its board of education meeting in the Covert Avenue School gymnasium with a focus on gratitude and student success.

Local veterans from American Legion Post 1033 were honored with patriotic performances by the Covert Avenue sixth grade chorus, including “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.” Principal Cynthia Qasim and Superintendent Marlon C. Small thanked the veterans for their service, and the school presented them with a handmade American flag made from the fingerprints of every Covert Avenue student.

The district also celebrated 97 multilingual scholars from schools across Elmont who earned a Commanding score on the New York State English as a Second Language Achievement Test (NYSESLAT). Coordinator of English as a New Language Pilar Erdmann recognized each student, who received a Certificate of Recognition for their high level of English proficiency.