Elmira’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with several spots hiring people who like working with guests and staying active on the job. If you enjoy fast-paced work and friendly faces, these are worth a look.

Employer: Subway

Subway Location: Elmira, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour + tips (about $3/hour average)

Build subs, greet guests, and keep the restaurant clean as part of a growing Subway team. This role comes with 401k, tips, scholarship options, possible university credits, and hands-on restaurant experience.

Employer: Hotel (name not listed)

Hotel (name not listed) Location: Elmira, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Clean and reset guest rooms and public areas to high standards while working with a supportive hotel team. Offers bonus opportunities, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, PTO, holiday pay, hotel discounts, and chances to grow your career.

Employer: Hotel (name not listed)

Hotel (name not listed) Location: Elmira, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Be the friendly face at the front desk, handling check-ins, questions, and guest issues with care. Similar perks as the Room Attendant role: bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, PTO, hotel discounts, and room to advance.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re near the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.