Elmira has a steady flow of part-time retail roles right now, especially if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Below are several solid options, all in customer service and retail and all part-time in Elmira, NY.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Elmira, NY

Elmira, NY Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right car parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want flexible hours with room to grow.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Elmira, NY

Elmira, NY Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar role with more detail on benefits like medical options, store discounts, 401(k) with company match, and growth paths. Great if you want a long-term retail home with clear perks.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Elmira, NY, US

Elmira, NY, US Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the register, stock shelves, and also act as manager on duty when leadership is out. Good step up if you have some experience and want to build supervisory skills without going full-time.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Elmira, NY, US

Elmira, NY, US Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline store role: greet customers, run the register, stock and tidy the store. A solid entry-level job if you want steady hours and like staying busy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the schedule or duties line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.