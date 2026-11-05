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Elmira

🏭 Elmira, NY Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Assembly Roles

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwybF_1Go4wOwz00

Elmira’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for hands-on assembly work and shop-floor leadership. If you like building real products and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Kennedy Valve - Assembler

  • Employer: Kennedy Valve
  • Location: Elmira, NY
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: Starting at $30.74/hr and up, plus shift differential, longevity pay, trainer pay, overtime after 8 hours

Physically active role assembling hydrants and valves using pneumatic tools and basic hand tools. Strong benefits package with paid sick time, holidays, vacation, healthcare, 401(k) contributions, and daily overtime after 8 hours.

Mechanical Assembly Supervisor

  • Employer: CAF USA
  • Location: Elmira Heights, NY
  • Type: Full-time
  • Estimated Salary Range: $70,000–$90,000/year

Lead the Final Assembly Department for a major rail-car manufacturer—supervising crews, planning work, improving processes, and driving safety. Best for someone with 7–10 years of technical manufacturing experience and a strong background in supervision or line management.

Assembly Technician

  • Employer: SEPAC
  • Location: Elmira, NY
  • Type: Not listed (appears to be a regular ongoing role)

Hands-on assembly work building products to spec, inspecting for quality, and helping with packaging and shipping. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can read basic technical instructions, and are comfortable standing and lifting during your shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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