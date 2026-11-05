🏭 Elmira, NY Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Assembly Roles

Elmira’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for hands-on assembly work and shop-floor leadership. If you like building real products and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kennedy Valve

Kennedy Valve Location: Elmira, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $30.74/hr and up, plus shift differential, longevity pay, trainer pay, overtime after 8 hours

Physically active role assembling hydrants and valves using pneumatic tools and basic hand tools. Strong benefits package with paid sick time, holidays, vacation, healthcare, 401(k) contributions, and daily overtime after 8 hours.

Employer: CAF USA

Location: Elmira Heights, NY

Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary Range: $70,000–$90,000/year

Lead the Final Assembly Department for a major rail-car manufacturer—supervising crews, planning work, improving processes, and driving safety. Best for someone with 7–10 years of technical manufacturing experience and a strong background in supervision or line management.

Employer: SEPAC

Location: Elmira, NY

Type: Not listed (appears to be a regular ongoing role)

Hands-on assembly work building products to spec, inspecting for quality, and helping with packaging and shipping. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can read basic technical instructions, and are comfortable standing and lifting during your shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.