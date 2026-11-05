🏥 Elmira, NY Travel RN Openings With Multiple High-Pay Roles

Elmira’s hospital scene is busy and paying well for experienced travel RNs. If you like night shifts, steady hours, and strong benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Elmira, NY

Type: Travel / Internship listing , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, 13 weeks, , Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry (adult patients, cardiac monitoring)

You’ll care for adult med-surg patients and closely watch telemetry, so strong monitoring skills are key. Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and weekly pay, plus help with housing and travel.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Elmira, NY

Type: Full-time Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, 13 weeks, , Specialty: Stepdown / PCU

This role is for RNs with 18+ months recent acute Stepdown/PCU experience who want strong clinical work and solid support. MedPro offers Day 1 medical, dental, vision, weekly direct deposit, housing or housing allowance, travel reimbursement, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Elmira, NY

Type: Travel / Internship listing , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, 13 weeks, , Specialty: PCU / Stepdown

You’ll monitor patients who need frequent assessment but aren’t ICU-level, with a mix of meds, vitals, and hands-on care. Trustaff notes guaranteed weekly hours, weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, wellness programs, and bonuses, plus one-on-one recruiter support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—travel agencies often have similar roles nearby and can tweak start dates or units.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.