Elmhurst neighbors are offering some useful free items this week, from baby gear to bedroom furniture and lighting.

Browse the details below and reach out quickly if something fits your needs.

Item: Jenny Lind baby crib

Condition: Good condition, fully compliant with federal standards

Details:

Vertical slats are 2 3/8" apart

Not a drop-side crib

a drop-side crib No mattress included

included On casters for easy moving

Location: Elmhurst, DuPage County, Illinois (Elmhurst center)

Source: trashnothing.com

The giver is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it, to give more people time to reply.

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Y6KsHrh

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Bean Pot lamp

Condition: Very good to excellent, in full working order

Details:

About 2 ft tall

Comes with a light bulb

No shade included

Location: Elmhurst, DuPage County, Illinois (Elmhurst center)

Source: trashnothing.com

The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait before picking a recipient.

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/PGawdQq

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Ethan Allen double bed frame

Condition: Very good to excellent

Details:

Standard double bed size

size Dimensions: 54" x 75"

No mattress included

Location: Elmhurst, DuPage County, Illinois (Elmhurst center)

Source: trashnothing.com

The giver is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before deciding who gets it.

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ttSmtCN

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Elmhurst, it’s best to check the listings and message the poster as soon as you can—free items are often claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.