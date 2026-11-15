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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Elmhurst Right Now
Elmhurst neighbors are offering some useful free items this week, from baby gear to bedroom furniture and lighting.
Browse the details below and reach out quickly if something fits your needs.
Jenny Lind baby crib (Elmhurst center)
Item: Jenny Lind baby crib
Condition: Good condition, fully compliant with federal standards
Details:
- Vertical slats are 2 3/8" apart
- Not a drop-side crib
- No mattress included
- On casters for easy moving
Location: Elmhurst, DuPage County, Illinois (Elmhurst center)
Source: trashnothing.com
The giver is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it, to give more people time to reply.
Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Y6KsHrh
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Bean Pot lamp (Elmhurst center)
Item: Bean Pot lamp
Condition: Very good to excellent, in full working order
Details:
- About 2 ft tall
- Comes with a light bulb
- No shade included
Location: Elmhurst, DuPage County, Illinois (Elmhurst center)
Source: trashnothing.com
The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait before picking a recipient.
Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/PGawdQq
👉 See this item on trashnothing
double bed frame (Elmhurst center)
Item: Ethan Allen double bed frame
Condition: Very good to excellent
Details:
- Standard double bed size
- Dimensions: 54" x 75"
- No mattress included
Location: Elmhurst, DuPage County, Illinois (Elmhurst center)
Source: trashnothing.com
The giver is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before deciding who gets it.
Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ttSmtCN
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Elmhurst, it’s best to check the listings and message the poster as soon as you can—free items are often claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.