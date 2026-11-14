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🏥 Elmhurst, IL RN Night Shift Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $57/hr
Elmhurst’s hospital scene is busy and growing, and night-shift RNs are in high demand. If you like quieter halls, strong teamwork, and solid pay, these roles are worth a look.
RN / Night Shift – Full Time & Part Time
- Employer: Endeavor Health
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Type: Full Time & Part Time, Nights
- Pay: $37.25 – $57.74/hour (based on experience)
Night-shift RN role with flexible full-time or part-time options. You’ll use strong assessment and critical thinking skills, delegate to support staff, and work as part of a Magnet-recognized nursing team.
Perks: Premium shift/on-call/holiday pay (eligible roles), medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, HSA options, retirement with company match, tuition reimbursement, PTO and holiday pay, and community involvement opportunities.
RN – Nursing Unit (Full Time Nights)
- Employer: Endeavor Health
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Type: Full Time, Nights (36 hrs/week)
- Schedule: 7pm – 7am, every 3rd weekend & holiday track
- Pay: $37.25 – $57.74/hour (based on experience)
Staff Nurse role on a general medical/surgical unit, focused on safe, compassionate care and close teamwork with physicians and other clinicians. Great fit if you have about a year of inpatient experience and want steady 12-hour night shifts.
Perks: Medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, tuition reimbursement, HSA options, retirement with company match, PTO and holiday pay, and community involvement opportunities.
Nurse – Medical Unit Full Time Nights
- Employer: Endeavor Health
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Type: Full Time, Nights (36 hrs/week)
- Schedule: 7pm – 7:30am, every 3rd weekend & holiday track
- Pay: $37.25 – $57.74/hour (based on experience)
Another general medical/surgical night-shift RN opening with a slightly different shift end time. You’ll plan and evaluate patient care, support continuity across the team, and build experience in a Magnet-recognized system.
Perks: Medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, tuition reimbursement, HSA options, retirement with company match, PTO and holiday pay, and community involvement opportunities.
If you’re an Illinois RN who likes nights and wants strong benefits plus growth potential, these Elmhurst roles are worth applying to soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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