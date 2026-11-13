Elmhurst has some solid hands-on roles open right now, from tool repair to packing and finishing work. If you like staying busy on the floor instead of at a desk, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hilti North America

Hilti North America Location: Elmhurst, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$48,000/year + ~$1,974 bonus at target

Work on Hilti power tools all day—diagnosing, repairing, and testing them to factory standards. Great fit if you have mechanical or electrical repair experience and like a clean, organized, LEAN shop environment.

Employer: Stratus

Location: Elmhurst, IL

Type: Internship

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Hands-on role in the final steps of custom signs and interior branding—trimming graphics, light assembly, quality checks, and packing. Good for detail-oriented folks who like working with tools, vinyl, and printed materials in a busy production setting.

Employer: Val-Matic Valve

Location: Elmhurst, IL

Type: Likely full-time, 2nd shift

Likely Pay: $21/hour + shift premium

Build and pack valves for shipment—assembling parts, cleaning, boxing, labeling, and keeping your area tidy. Comes with strong benefits, a $2,000 retention bonus, and is ideal if you’re comfortable on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.