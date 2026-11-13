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🏭 Elmhurst, IL Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Elmhurst has some solid hands-on roles open right now, from tool repair to packing and finishing work. If you like staying busy on the floor instead of at a desk, these are worth a look.
Tool Service Technician – Hilti Tools
- Employer: Hilti North America
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000–$48,000/year + ~$1,974 bonus at target
Work on Hilti power tools all day—diagnosing, repairing, and testing them to factory standards. Great fit if you have mechanical or electrical repair experience and like a clean, organized, LEAN shop environment.
Finishing Technician – Sign & Graphics Production
- Employer: Stratus
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour
Hands-on role in the final steps of custom signs and interior branding—trimming graphics, light assembly, quality checks, and packing. Good for detail-oriented folks who like working with tools, vinyl, and printed materials in a busy production setting.
Packer – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Val-Matic Valve
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Type: Likely full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $21/hour + shift premium
Build and pack valves for shipment—assembling parts, cleaning, boxing, labeling, and keeping your area tidy. Comes with strong benefits, a $2,000 retention bonus, and is ideal if you’re comfortable on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.