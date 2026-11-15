Elmendorf neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you’re working on a project or setting up a home, these could help you save some money.

Item: Stack of plywood sheets

Condition: Various sizes and conditions, large mixed stack

Location: Sandy Oaks, Elmendorf, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A large stack of plywood in different sizes. Good for construction, repairs, or DIY projects where you don’t need perfect pieces. Since sizes and condition vary, plan to sort through and pick what works for you.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Firewood logs

Condition: Cut and ready for use

Category: Garden

Location: Sandy Oaks, Elmendorf, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Pile of cut firewood logs, ready to burn. Great for fire pits, wood stoves, or outdoor gatherings. Bring a truck or trailer and something to load the wood.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 14 ft and 17 ft wooden trusses

Condition: Not specified

Category: Tools / building materials

Location: Sandy Oaks, Elmendorf, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Long wooden trusses that can be used for construction or DIY building projects. There are two sizes: 14 feet and 17 feet, so you’ll need a vehicle or trailer that can safely carry long pieces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Beige two-seater sofa bed

Condition: Needs a good vacuum and a new mattress cover

Category: Furniture

Location: Brauning Lake, Elmendorf, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup: Pickup only; contact the poster by text or call at 210-636-0385 (as listed in the post)

Comfortable two-seater beige sofa bed. It just needs some cleaning and a fresh mattress cover. Perfect if you need extra seating or a guest bed and don’t mind a little cleanup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Elmendorf tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.