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Elmendorf

Elmendorf Blue Santa registration and toy drive open

4 days ago
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Elmendorf Police Department has opened registration for its Blue Santa Program, which will give Christmas gifts to children and families in the community, and is asking for donations of new, unwrapped toys and new clothing for children up to age 17. Jackets, hoodies, and other winter items are especially needed, and donations can be dropped off at Elmendorf City Hall.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Elmendorf Police Department

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