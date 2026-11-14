undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Elm Grove
⚠️ Elm Grove Building Board meeting on home, fence, and sign changes
2 days ago
⚠️ Elm Grove Building Board to review fences, signs, and home changes
The Elm Grove Building Board will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM in the Park View Room, 13600 Juneau Blvd, Elm Grove, WI 53122.
On the agenda:
- Request to remove a rear chimney on a home.
- Revised fence design for 13155 and 13250 Green Meadow Ct (Lots 7 & 9) in Caroline Heights, with landscaping details to be presented at the meeting.
- Request to change a section of prairie grass to turf grass between 1055 Red Barn Ln (Lot 10) and two Green Meadow Place properties.
- Request to modify an existing pylon sign to include a 46.2 sq ft MacGillis Law panel and 22.5 sq ft Cibm panel (total 68.7 sq ft, property total 189 sq ft, height 22 ft).
- Request for a new 34.87 sq ft facade sign replacing a former sign.
- Retroactive approval for full-home window color change from white to black.
- Request to rebuild an existing sunroom on the same foundation.
- Fence variance request for a fence located forward of the north rear corner of a home.
- Major exterior alterations to a home, including new front entry, full window changes, exterior lights, and repainting, begun before approval.
More Info: Agenda - 11/17/2026
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.