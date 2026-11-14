⚠️ Elm Grove Building Board meeting on home, fence, and sign changes

⚠️ Elm Grove Building Board to review fences, signs, and home changes The Elm Grove Building Board will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM in the Park View Room, 13600 Juneau Blvd, Elm Grove, WI 53122. On the agenda: Request to remove a rear chimney on a home.

on a home. Revised fence design for 13155 and 13250 Green Meadow Ct (Lots 7 & 9) in Caroline Heights, with landscaping details to be presented at the meeting.

for in Caroline Heights, with landscaping details to be presented at the meeting. Request to change a section of prairie grass to turf grass between 1055 Red Barn Ln (Lot 10) and two Green Meadow Place properties.

between and two Green Meadow Place properties. Request to modify an existing pylon sign to include a 46.2 sq ft MacGillis Law panel and 22.5 sq ft Cibm panel (total 68.7 sq ft , property total 189 sq ft , height 22 ft ).

to include a and (total , property total , height ). Request for a new 34.87 sq ft facade sign replacing a former sign.

replacing a former sign. Retroactive approval for full-home window color change from white to black .

for full-home . Request to rebuild an existing sunroom on the same foundation.

on the same foundation. Fence variance request for a fence located forward of the north rear corner of a home.

for a fence located forward of the north rear corner of a home. Major exterior alterations to a home, including new front entry, full window changes, exterior lights, and repainting, begun before approval.

More Info: Agenda - 11/17/2026