Tickets for the Pure Gold Showband Christmas Concert are on sale at National Grind – 425 Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City on Friday, November 13th and Saturday, November 14th from 9:00 AM–12:00 PM both days, with festival committee members on site to help. The concert will be held on Sunday, November 29th at 7:00 PM in the Lincoln High School Auditorium, and tickets cost $25, with proceeds helping support the Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food & Entertainment Festival.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food & Entertainment Festival