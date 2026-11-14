Ellsworth’s food scene is busy right now—coffee, ice cream, and big-box retail are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Baskin-Robbins (Dunkin’ Team Member role)

Baskin-Robbins (Dunkin’ Team Member role) Location: Ellsworth, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$17.50/hour + tips, weekly pay

Opening or closing shifts at Dunkin’—fast pace, friendly customers, and free/discounted meals plus digital + cash tips. No experience needed; they’ll train you and there’s a clear path to Shift Leader and beyond.

Employer: Energy North Group (Haffner’s)

Location: Ellsworth, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$23.00/hour

Hands-on leadership role in a growing food service operation, with advancement opportunities and employee discounts at company locations. Good fit if you like solving problems, keeping a store running smoothly, and leading a team.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1932

Location: 17 Myrick St, Ellsworth, ME 04605

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33/hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Full-time cake decorating in a busy Walmart deli/bakery, with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart’s Live Better U education program (tuition paid for approved programs). Great if you like creative work with steady big-box benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot. Don’t wait too long; food service jobs in Ellsworth tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.