Ellsworth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both travel allied pros and physicians. If you’re open to coastal Maine, these roles offer serious pay and a great quality of life.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Ellsworth, ME

Salary: $2,433 per week (travel package; stipend subject to confirmation)

(travel package; stipend subject to confirmation) Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts, 19-week assignment starting 12/14/2026

Travel role in a sleep lab setting with a stable 3‑month+ contract and night shifts only. Backed by TRS Healthcare, a long‑standing, RN‑founded staffing company with nationwide assignments.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Ellsworth, ME

Salary: $2,520 per week (travel package; stipend subject to confirmation)

(travel package; stipend subject to confirmation) Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts, 19-week assignment from 12/14/2026 – 04/24/2027

Overnight role in a two-bed sleep lab serving patients age 5+, mostly adults. You’ll work independently doing studies, PAP titrations, scoring, and troubleshooting, with no on-call or holiday coverage and benefits like housing support, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.

Requirements: ~3 years’ experience, BLS, RPGST; ACLS preferred.

Employer: Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital

Location: Ellsworth, ME

Salary: $475,000 annual base + potential extra pay based on productivity

+ potential extra pay based on productivity Type: Hospital-employed physician (BC/BE Otolaryngologist)

Join a well-established ENT practice with another experienced Otolaryngologist plus strong support staff (CMAs, RN, PSRs). Mix of outpatient clinic and one surgical day per week, with a 4- or 5-day work week, student loan reimbursement, sign-on and relocation bonuses, 328 hours of PTO, and full health, dental, vision, CME funds, and paid professional fees—all in a coastal community near Acadia National Park.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon—Ellsworth roles with this kind of pay and location don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.