Ellsworth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both travel clinicians and permanent specialists. If you’re open to coastal Maine, these roles offer serious pay and a great quality of life.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Ellsworth, ME

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract

, 13-week contract Schedule: 36 hours/week , 12-hour shifts

, Pay: $2,835 per week (based on 36 hours; tax-free stipend TBD)

Travel MRI role in a coastal community hospital setting. Good fit if you like 12-hour shifts, solid weekly pay, and exploring Downeast Maine between assignments.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Ellsworth, ME

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract

, 13-week contract Schedule: 40 hours/week , 8-hour day shifts

, Pay: $2,530 per week (based on 40 hours; tax-free stipend TBD)

Inpatient PT role with steady daytime hours and strong weekly pay. Great for therapists who want travel flexibility while working with a well-known national staffing agency.

Employer: Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital

Location: Ellsworth, ME

Type: Hospital-employed, full-time

Salary: $475,000 annual base , plus potential productivity pay

, plus potential productivity pay Extras: Sign-on bonus, relocation bonus, student loan reimbursement, CME allowance, 328 hours PTO, health/dental/vision

Join a small, established ENT team with outpatient clinic plus one surgical day per week and a 4- or 5-day work week. Ideal if you want big-system support, strong compensation, and to live near Acadia National Park.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.