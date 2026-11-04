🍽️ Multiple Food Service Jobs in Ellsworth with Benefits

Ellsworth’s highway stops are busy, and that means steady food service work with room to grow. If you like fast-paced shifts and friendly travelers, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Ellsworth, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy travel stop restaurant—leading a team, watching the numbers, and keeping guests happy. Comes with company-funded tuition help, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, quarterly bonus program, and clear career growth. 1+ year of restaurant management and comfort with budgets and P&L is needed.

Also listed on Indeed: Assistant Manager – Restaurant (same role, different posting)

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Ellsworth, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line food role making salads, sandwiches, and grab-and-go items while keeping the deli, coffee, and fountain areas clean and stocked. No experience needed—they’ll train you, and you get tuition help, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.