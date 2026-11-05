🏭 Ellisville, MS Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Shifts & Roles

Ellisville’s plants are busy and hiring, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re comfortable around equipment and production lines, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Location: Ellisville, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour (based on years of service)

(based on years of service) Shift: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM, occasional weekends

Operate a forklift to set up the debone area and move finished product around the plant. This role is good if you like a daytime schedule and don’t mind working in a cold, wet production area and lifting up to 60 lbs.

Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Location: Ellisville, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50–$22.50/hour (based on years of service)

(based on years of service) Shift: Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM–10:30 PM, occasional weekends

Same core duties as first shift—running a forklift, setting up the debone area, and moving product—but with higher pay for the later hours. Expect physical work, PPE, and a cold, noisy production floor.

Employer: Unitek Technical Services Inc.

Location: Ellisville, MS

Type: Full-time W2 contract , 3–6 months with possible extension

, with possible extension Schedule: 1st and 2nd shift, up to 7 days/week, travel to support suppliers

Inspect aerospace parts using AS9102 standards and GD&T. You’ll read complex drawings, use tools like calipers and micrometers, and must be a U.S. citizen and able to pass a GE quiz.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.