Ellington and nearby Crystal Lake have some solid accounting roles open right now, from hands-on staff work to leading a full team.

Below are several picks you can scan fast and click through if one feels right.

Employer: Earthlight Technologies

Earthlight Technologies Location: Ellington, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$25 per hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, life insurance, PTO, 8 paid holidays, and other fringe benefits

You’ll handle general ledger work, credit cards and reimbursements, reconciliations, and month-end close for a growing, multi-state solar and energy company. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of accounting experience, love details, and want broad exposure across many areas of accounting.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Crystal Lake, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the day-to-day accounting operations and manage a team, covering AP/AR, payroll, reconciliations, financial reporting, job costing, and close (monthly/quarterly/year-end). Great if you have strong leadership skills and want to partner closely with the CFO while improving processes and controls.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Crystal Lake, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support general accounting by recording and coding transactions, managing credit card and reimbursement documentation, doing reconciliations, and helping with month-end close. Nice match if you’re detail-focused, comfortable digging into discrepancies, and want to grow your core accounting skills.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.