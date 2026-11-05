One lane closed after crash on Highway 282

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 282 in the 4500 block (about 4.5 miles out Highway 282 from Ellijay) has one lane closed as of November 5 at 5:19 p.m. Drivers should expect delays, use caution in the area, and watch for emergency crews working at the scene, and should take another route if possible.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gilmer County Sheriff's Office - Ellijay, Georgia