Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Ellijay

One lane closed after crash on Highway 282

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWriM_1GpeGvfs00

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 282 in the 4500 block (about 4.5 miles out Highway 282 from Ellijay) has one lane closed as of November 5 at 5:19 p.m. Drivers should expect delays, use caution in the area, and watch for emergency crews working at the scene, and should take another route if possible.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gilmer County Sheriff's Office - Ellijay, Georgia

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments