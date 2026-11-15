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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Ellicott City Today
There are a few fun free items around Ellicott City and nearby Ilchester right now. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster and arrange a pickup.
Colorful Fleece Hat with Tassel – Free
Item: Colorful fleece hat with tassel
Condition: Not stated
Location: Dunloggin, Ellicott City, MD
Category: Clothing & accessories
Details: Cozy fleece hat with a tassel on top. Perfect for chilly days. Pickup in Ellicott City only.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids Sunglasses (Box of 6 Pairs) – Ilchester
Item: Box of 6 pairs of kids sunglasses
Condition: Not stated
Location: Ilchester, Howard County, Maryland
Details: Great for playtime, parties, or backups in the car. The post includes photos so you can see the styles and colors.
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/uzdQkRJ
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
18 Blank Puzzles for Drawing – Ilchester
Item: 18 blank puzzles from Oriental Trading Company
Condition: Not stated
Location: Ilchester, Howard County, Maryland
Details: These are blank jigsaw puzzles you can draw on. Fun craft project for kids, classrooms, or parties—decorate, let dry, then take apart and put back together.
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/PqfJZsq
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items in Ellicott City and Ilchester tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.