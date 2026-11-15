There are a few fun free items around Ellicott City and nearby Ilchester right now. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster and arrange a pickup.

Item: Colorful fleece hat with tassel

Condition: Not stated

Location: Dunloggin, Ellicott City, MD

Category: Clothing & accessories

Details: Cozy fleece hat with a tassel on top. Perfect for chilly days. Pickup in Ellicott City only.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Box of 6 pairs of kids sunglasses

Condition: Not stated

Location: Ilchester, Howard County, Maryland

Details: Great for playtime, parties, or backups in the car. The post includes photos so you can see the styles and colors.

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/uzdQkRJ

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: 18 blank puzzles from Oriental Trading Company

Condition: Not stated

Location: Ilchester, Howard County, Maryland

Details: These are blank jigsaw puzzles you can draw on. Fun craft project for kids, classrooms, or parties—decorate, let dry, then take apart and put back together.

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/PqfJZsq

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Ellicott City and Ilchester tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.