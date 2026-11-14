Ellicott City has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from office-based support to hands-on work with cars and eyewear. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy.

Employer: Compass

Compass Location: Ellicott City, MD (100% in-office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $31.00/hour (base pay; bonus/equity/benefits may be available)

You’ll be the go-to person for real estate agents using Compass—training them on tools, helping with marketing, and keeping the office running smoothly. Great fit if you enjoy building relationships, solving problems, and working in a busy, in-person office.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Ellicott City, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.15 – $22.20/hour

Help patients pick frames and lenses, explain insurance, and support the optometrist—no optical experience needed, training is provided. Good for friendly, sales-minded people who like healthcare settings and can work some evenings and weekends.

Employer: CarMax

CarMax Location: 8901 Executive Center Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.35 – $22.22/hour

You’ll clean, detail, and move cars on the lot so they’re ready for customers, while tracking inventory and keeping the area neat. This is a good match if you like working with cars, don’t mind being outdoors, and want solid pay plus benefits and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.