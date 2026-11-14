Ellicott City and nearby Woodstock have a steady flow of healthcare roles, from clinics to specialty hospitals. Here are a few solid openings hiring now.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Ellicott City, MD (school-based, in-person)

(school-based, in-person) Type: Full-time or part-time, contract

Pay: $35.22 – $55.22/hour

Work with students from preschool through high school on speech and communication skills. Great if you have a Master’s in SLP, Maryland license, and CF or CCC, and want flexible schedules and experience across different school settings.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital (Skylos Sports Medicine)

Location: Woodstock, MD (brand new Ellicott City–area building)

(brand new Ellicott City–area building) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.30 – $32.25/hour

Help pet owners and vets by scheduling specialty visits, handling referrals, and managing follow-up calls. Good fit if you like detailed admin work, talking with clients, and want strong benefits, CE support, and growth in veterinary medicine.

Employer: Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, MD

Location: Ellicott City, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.66 – $30.79/hour

Front-desk–focused role (with some back-office help) in a cardiology office: check-in, insurance, scheduling, and basic clinical tasks like vitals and EKGs. Great for someone with 1+ year in a medical office, strong computer skills, and interest in growing with a well-known hospital system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t as visible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.