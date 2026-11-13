Ellicott City has some solid admin and front-desk roles open, especially in healthcare and the courts. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: BARENBERG EYE ASSOCIATES

BARENBERG EYE ASSOCIATES Location: Ellicott City, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Front desk role in an eye care office where you greet patients, manage check-in/check-out, schedule visits, handle phones, and verify insurance. Comes with health insurance, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities in a small, supportive medical office.

Employer: Ellicott City Nursing and Rehab Center

Location: Ellicott City, MD

Type: Part-time (weekends only)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you want steady weekend hours and your weekdays free. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, manage sign-ins, handle mail, and support the team at a 182-bed nursing and rehab facility. Schedule is Sat & Sun, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. every weekend.

Employer: Maryland Judiciary – Howard County Circuit Court

Location: Ellicott City, MD

Type: Regular full-time

Salary: $51,079/year

Application deadline: November 21, 2026

Clerical role in the courthouse handling land records, business licenses, and marriage licenses, plus cashiering and customer service at the counter and by phone. Comes with a generous state benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid leave, and more) and only requires a high school diploma and 1 year of clerical experience (or certain degrees as a substitute).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.