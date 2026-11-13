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📋 Ellicott City admin jobs with multiple openings right now
Ellicott City has some solid admin and front-desk roles open, especially in healthcare and the courts. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.
Patient Service Coordinator
- Employer: BARENBERG EYE ASSOCIATES
- Location: Ellicott City, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Front desk role in an eye care office where you greet patients, manage check-in/check-out, schedule visits, handle phones, and verify insurance. Comes with health insurance, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities in a small, supportive medical office.
Part-Time Weekend Receptionist
- Employer: Ellicott City Nursing and Rehab Center
- Location: Ellicott City, MD
- Type: Part-time (weekends only)
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you want steady weekend hours and your weekdays free. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, manage sign-ins, handle mail, and support the team at a 182-bed nursing and rehab facility. Schedule is Sat & Sun, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. every weekend.
Land Records Clerk
- Employer: Maryland Judiciary – Howard County Circuit Court
- Location: Ellicott City, MD
- Type: Regular full-time
- Salary: $51,079/year
- Application deadline: November 21, 2026
Clerical role in the courthouse handling land records, business licenses, and marriage licenses, plus cashiering and customer service at the counter and by phone. Comes with a generous state benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid leave, and more) and only requires a high school diploma and 1 year of clerical experience (or certain degrees as a substitute).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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