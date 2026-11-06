🛒 Ellicott City retail hiring now – several customer service roles

Ellicott City has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from auto parts to pet care to pharmacy. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people face‑to‑face.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Ellicott City, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85–$20.98/hour

Help DIY customers find the right auto parts, do basic installs (batteries, wipers), and handle key‑holder duties. Good fit if you know cars, like problem‑solving, and want steady hours with a national brand and full benefits.

Employer: Skylos Sports Medicine / BluePearl Hospital

Location: Ellicott City, MD 21042

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $18.00–$27.00/hour

Front‑desk role at a brand‑new specialty vet hospital, greeting clients, managing appointments, and supporting families during emotional visits. Great if you have 1–2 years of vet or customer service experience and want flexible shifts plus pet‑related perks and professional development.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Ellicott City, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.50/hour

Classic retail role: run the register, help customers find items, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online pickup. Good entry point if you want flexible hours, store discounts, and benefits with a large chain.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.