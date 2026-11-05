🚌 Ellicott City & Nearby: Multiple Transportation Jobs $40–$102K+

Ellicott City and nearby Woodstock have solid options right now if you like being on the road or working with vehicles. Here are a few strong picks with good pay and clear paths to more hours or long‑term growth.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Ellicott City, MD

Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: Avg. $102,000/year (about $1,962/week ), plus up to $10,000 bonus , $0.74–$0.76 CPM , and extra pay for detention, drops, holidays, training, standby, and more

(about ), plus , , and extra pay for detention, drops, holidays, training, standby, and more Home Time: Weekly home time

Work regional routes for a single dedicated customer, with steady freight and a clear activity-based pay plan that rewards your effort. Benefits include PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days, plus safety bonus opportunities.

Employer: UPS

Location: Woodstock, MD (short hop from Ellicott City)

(short hop from Ellicott City) Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver, help deliver packages, and stay active outdoors in your own community. You don’t drive the truck, but you’ll lift up to 70 lbs, work flexible shifts Monday–Saturday (including holidays), and get excellent weekly pay with no prior experience required.

Employer: 7 Auto Care

Location: Woodstock, MD

Type: Full-time, commission

Pay: $40.00–$45.00/hour (based on experience and diagnostic skills)

Join a family-owned, multi-location repair shop with clean, climate‑controlled bays and steady daytime hours (Mon–Fri 8–5, Sat 8–1, Sundays off). This is a senior role (minimum 5 years’ experience) focused on advanced diagnostics, complex repairs, and long‑term career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good transportation jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.