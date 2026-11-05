🏥 Ellicott City MD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Benefits

Ellicott City has a nice mix of hospital, clinic, and animal care roles right now. If you’re in healthcare or looking to break in, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, MD

Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, MD Location: Ellicott City, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.13–$43.11/hour

Support a busy specialty program with scheduling, staffing, and day-to-day operations while learning the ins and outs of physician practice management. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with both patients and staff, and want growth in healthcare admin.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Ellicott City, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.30–$22.11/hour

Hands-on role helping vets and vet techs with exams, surgery support, and client education in a busy pet hospital. Great if you love animals, can multitask, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in veterinary care.

Employer: New Solutions

Location: Ellicott City, MD

Type: Full-time (permanent) ; part-time also mentioned

; part-time also mentioned Salary: Not listed (competitive pay, bonus structure, sign-on bonus noted)

Join an outpatient rehab team providing one-on-one, evidence-based care with about two patients per hour and strong mentorship. Nice option if you’re a licensed PTA looking for growth, continuing education, and a solid benefits package.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Ellicott City tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.